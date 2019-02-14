Guber Poll: Rivers APC Members Protest Non-Inclusion By INEC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State South South Nigeria Thursday morning staged a protest at the gate of the State’s office of the Independent National Electoral (INEC) in Port Harcourt, the State Capital.

Reports said the Protesters are aggrieved over what they described as selective obedience to Court judgment by the electoral body, claiming that a ‘’Stay of Execution’’ by the Court of Appeal had been upheld by the Supreme Court.

There is a heavy presence of Security Operatives inside and outside the INEC premises, as the protesters insist that there will be no elections if APC is not on the Ballot.

The protest was peaceful as at Thursday morning, as there was no sign of violence and confrontation between the protesters and armed anti-riot policemen stationed at the INEC office.

Please follow and like us: