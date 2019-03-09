W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Guber Polls: Fake Policemen, Soldiers Arrested In Imo

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, March 9th, 2019


From  Ignatius  Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Authorities in Imo state, South- East Nigeria, on Saturday during the governorship and state Assembly   elections arrested five fake policemen and two Soldiers in Ideato South council area of the state.

Our Correspondent reports that the state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is from the local government area.

The State Commissioner of Police, Dazuki Galadanchi confirmed the development  in Owerri, the Imo state capital while parading the suspects before newsmen.

According to him, “Five fake policemen in Ideato South local government area, have been arrested, while two soldiers were also arrested.

“They were arrested escorting a politician and they are not supposed to be on election duty.

“Also, in Oke Uvuru Aboh Mbaise local government area, ballot boxes were snatched and they were recovered by our men.” he said.

 

