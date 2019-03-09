W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Sad as Serving Rep Member Shot Dead During Oyo Guber Election

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, March 9th, 2019


OYO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member, representing Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Temitope Olatoye, popularly known as Sugar is dead.

He was said to be coming from his village where he had gone to exercise his franchise, when the assailant ambushed and shot him.

Olatoye reportedly died at the intensive care unit of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Saturday.

The Lawmaker died following a gunshot wound he sustained after he was shot in the eye by unknown gunmen in Ibadan.

The Spokesperson of UCH has confirmed the incident.

Reports say some suspected political thugs of a rival politician in the constituency may have carried out the attack.

 

 

 

