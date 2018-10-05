W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Guber Primaries: APC Ratifies 24 Governorship Candidates

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, October 5th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed 24 Governorship candidates of the party to compete with the candidates of other political parties in the 2019 general elections.

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued Friday in Abuja by the APC acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena.

The candidates that have been cleared according to the statement include:

  1. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje – Kano State
  2. Mohammed Abubakar – Bauchi State
  3. Simon Lalong – Plateau State
  4. Nasir El-Rufai – Kaduna State
  5. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar – Jigawa State
  6. Ahmed Aliyu – Sokoto State
  7. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu – Kebbi State
  8. Aminu Bello Masari – Katsina State
  9. Abubakar Sani Bello – Niger State
  10. Babagana Umara-Zulum – Borno State
  11. Mai Mala Buni – Yobe State
  12. Abubakar A. Sule – Nasarawa State
  13. Emmanuel Jimme – Benue State
  14. Babajide Sanwo–Olu – Lagos State
  15. Tonye Cole – Rivers State
  16. Uche Ogah – Abia State
  17. Nsima Ekere – Akwa-Ibom State
  18. Adebayo Adelabu – Oyo State
  19. Dapo Abiodun – Ogun State
  20. Great Ogboru – Delta State
  21. Owan Enoh – Cross-River
  22. Inuwa Yahaya – Gombe State
  23. Sunny Ogboji – Ebonyi State
  24. Sani Abubakar Danladi – Taraba State”

Nabena explained that the decision to clear the candidates was taken at a meeting of the NWC held on Thursday. He informed that the NWC ratified reports submitted by the various electoral committees set up by the party to conduct the exercise across the nation.

“The Party’s National Working Committee at its meeting held on Thursday, 4th October, 2018 ratified the reports of the various Electoral Committees and adopts the under-listed as Governorship candidates of the APC for the forthcoming 2019 general elections’’ the APC Spokesperson stated.

 

