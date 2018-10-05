Guber Primaries: APC Ratifies 24 Governorship Candidates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed 24 Governorship candidates of the party to compete with the candidates of other political parties in the 2019 general elections.

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued Friday in Abuja by the APC acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena.

The candidates that have been cleared according to the statement include:

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje – Kano State Mohammed Abubakar – Bauchi State Simon Lalong – Plateau State Nasir El-Rufai – Kaduna State Mohammed Badaru Abubakar – Jigawa State Ahmed Aliyu – Sokoto State Abubakar Atiku Bagudu – Kebbi State Aminu Bello Masari – Katsina State Abubakar Sani Bello – Niger State Babagana Umara-Zulum – Borno State Mai Mala Buni – Yobe State Abubakar A. Sule – Nasarawa State Emmanuel Jimme – Benue State Babajide Sanwo–Olu – Lagos State Tonye Cole – Rivers State Uche Ogah – Abia State Nsima Ekere – Akwa-Ibom State Adebayo Adelabu – Oyo State Dapo Abiodun – Ogun State Great Ogboru – Delta State Owan Enoh – Cross-River Inuwa Yahaya – Gombe State Sunny Ogboji – Ebonyi State Sani Abubakar Danladi – Taraba State”

Nabena explained that the decision to clear the candidates was taken at a meeting of the NWC held on Thursday. He informed that the NWC ratified reports submitted by the various electoral committees set up by the party to conduct the exercise across the nation.

“The Party’s National Working Committee at its meeting held on Thursday, 4th October, 2018 ratified the reports of the various Electoral Committees and adopts the under-listed as Governorship candidates of the APC for the forthcoming 2019 general elections’’ the APC Spokesperson stated.

