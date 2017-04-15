Gunmen Attack Dino Melaye’s House In Kogi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Dino Melaye narrowly escaped death as gunmen invaded his house in the early hours of Saturday at his Ayetoro-Gbede home state in Kogi State.

The hoodlums who were said to be about 10 arrived Melaye’s house midnight through the bush and opened fire on the house from different directions.

There was no casualty, but the house was riddled with bullets while two of the vehicles parked in the premises were damaged.

Melaye who is representing Kogi West Senatorial district is presently in his country home at Ayetoro-Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area for the Easter holiday.

Meanwhile, The Kogi State Police Command Spokesperson, ASP William Aya, confirmed that the police received a distress call from the Senator at about 1 a.m. and immediately responded.

He said the hoodlums escaped before the police arrived, thereby making arrest impossible.

He also confirmed that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wilson Inalegwu, had set up an investigative committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations to unravel those behind the attack.

Reacting on the incident, Senator Melaye affirmed that the attackers arrived at about midnight and started shooting sporadically at the main building in the compound.

According to him, the shooting lasted for almost one hour and two of his vehicles were damaged.

Melaye accused the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government Mr. Taufiq Isa, as the brain behind the attack.

Isa has however denied the allegation.

Isa said he had been busy for sometime taking care of his sick wife.

“I’ve never been a violent man. My running battle with Dino Melaye, if any, is because I have asked him to stop vilifying the state Governor, Yahaya Bello.

“Let him (Dino) prove it. I lost my uncle a week ago; I’m still attending to my sick wife and busy supervising the APC re- registration programmes.

“I’m a democrat and law abiding. I challenge Dino to prove his case,” Isa insisted.

The controversial Lawmaker claimed that the attack was due to his persistent verbal attacks on certain elements in the state.

“I got a rousing welcome from Kabba to my hometown on Friday and I know it angered the power that is in the state, which mobilised for this assassination attempt on my life.

“At about midnight, we started hearing gunshots. They fired more than 200 rounds of bullets into the house. This attempt to kill me will not stop me from speaking the truth.

“If I speak the truth, I will die, if I lie, I will die. I’ve decided to speak the truth and die. I’m not afraid of death. I only respect men, I don’t fear them.

“I am championing an administrative cause. I will continue to speak and be the voice to the voiceless. I’m not deterred; I remain resolute to make Kogi better. Noting will stop me from coming home” Melaye vowed.

He alleged: “I suspect a satanic collaboration between Taufiq Isa and the police in Aiyetoro because the duo held a meeting two days ago”/NAN.

