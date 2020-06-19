Gunmen Kidnap Dariye’s Father in Plateau

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have kidnapped the father of a former governor of Plateau State, PA Defwan Dariye.

Reports indicated that the old man was kidnapped at his residence in Mushere under Bokkos Local Government Area of the state on Thursday and the incident has caused panic in the community and across across the state.

Ubah Ogaba, the spokesperson of the police in Plateau has since confirmed the incident.