Gunmen Kill 1 Naval Officer, 2 Others in Abuja-Lokoja Road

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A naval officer and two other persons Thursday were shot dead by unknown gunmen on Abuja-Lokoja road in Kogi State, North central Nigeria.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ayuba Ede, confirmed this to newsmen in Lokoja, the State capital.

Ayuba told journalists that the sad incident occurred around 6p.m.

While narrating, the Police Commissioner said the officer, a man and a woman were travelling in a Toyota Sienna car when they were shot by yet to be identified gunmen.

He disclosed that the naval officer was in uniform while the woman was in mufti. He confirmed that the two of them died on the spot.

While responding he could not give further details, Mr. Ayuba said detectives had been dispatched to the scene for more information.