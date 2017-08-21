W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gunmen Kill Governor Ortom’s Aide in Makurdi

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State, Politics Monday, August 21st, 2017

Photo: Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some gunmen on Sunday broke into the residence of the Principal Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor on Knowledge, Economy and Investments, Dr Tavershima Adyorough, and shot him dead.

PUNCH reported that the assailants entered the residence at Nyinma layout in Makurdi, the state capital, around 12.30am and shot at the man and his wife.

The family had reportedly retired to bed when the assailants invaded the house and shot Adyorough dead, while his wife was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

The state Governor, Samuel Ortom, demanded the arrest and prosecution of the killers./Punch

 

