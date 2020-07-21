Gunmen Kill Village Head, 9 Others In Kaduna

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 10 persons, including the village head were killed, while many injured, late Monday by suspected gunmen in Gora Gan village in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, North west Nigeria.

Reports said the gunmen invaded the village around 7 pm Monday and launched a deadly attack on the residents.

While narrating the sad incident, Vice-Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria of Zango-Kataf LGA, Pastor Isaac Ango-Makama, confirmed the incident, saying many houses were burnt during the attack.

Ango-Makama confirmed that corpses of victims have been deposited at the Zonkwa General Hospital morgue while the injured were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

However, he said residents were still searching for their loved ones, who ran for cover while the onslaught lasted.

Also speaking on the latest killing, of the said they were in dire need of support to cater for the displaced persons.

Also reacting to the latest killing, the Secretary of Mercy Internally Displaced Persons’ camp, Zonkwa, Ezekiel James indicated that the IDPs camp receives victims daily who had been displaced following persistent attacks on villages.

The latest attack comes less than 24 hours after gunmen attacked Kukum Daji village in Kagoro chiefdom of Kaura LGA of the state.