Gunmen Storm Olubadan Palace To Disrupt Baale’s Installation

OYO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was confusion in Ibadan on Monday morning when the installation of Mogajis and Baales by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, as the gunmen stormed the frontage of Olubadan Palace and shot sporadically.

The gunmen arrived the palace around 11.45am in a Black Toyota Sienna and immediately after, started shooting and broke the glass windows of a former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mr. Sharafadeen Alli, who was said to be inside the car while the attack was ongoing, but was not hurt.

Some journalists who have arrived and gone inside the palace and those who were just coming were caught in the commotion, but they escaped.

The suspected hoodlums after damaging the ex-SSG’s car who is also the Asaju Balogun Olubadan, stayed in front of the palace daring those inside to come outside.

Despite the attack, report said the installation did not stop.

When the suspected thugs stayed for about 10 minutes, they drove towards Molete end of Popoyemoja.

The Monday installation by the Olubadan seems to be a move to rival similar action by the Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who on Sunday August 27, 2017 presented staff of office to 21 new kings in Ibadan the same day.

Governor Ajimobi then said the installation followed due process, thus declared he had nothing against the Paramount Monarchy.

Ever since the strange event, there have been ceaseless exchanges of words among different stakeholders, some faulting the action, while others, especially the Governor’s supporters insist that the process was in accordance with the Law.

