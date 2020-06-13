Gunshot in Aso Rock: PDP Expresses Concern, Asks Buhari to Speak Out

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party has expressed concern over the reported shooting and security breaches within the precincts of the Presidential Villa following a reported squabble among family members and officials of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party in a statement on Saturday, by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is deeply worried that the protracted spat between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and aides of President Muhammadu Buhari has now “degenerated into violent combats, raids and free use of firearms within the Presidential villa”.

According to reports, which emanated on Friday, a disagreement between one of Buhari’s aides, and the first lady’s security personnel, which reportedly led to the arrest and detention of Aisha Buhari’s aides.

The wife of the president had since gone on social media handle, to call on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to release her aides.

However, the PDP described the report as distressing and urged the president to clarify issues and in a statement issued to the press, the PDP stated that it is worried by the development.

He said: “Our party is disturbed by such ugly situation in the Buhari Presidency, which has already heightened apprehensions in the public space over the apparent failure of security architecture and central command system in the presidency leading to such reckless and irresponsible breaches.

“The chaotic situation in the Presidential villa only points to the failure by President Buhari to provide a leadership that can guarantee orderliness in governance and effectively ensure the security of our nation.

“The PDP notes that such leadership failure at the highest level has further exposed why our nation has been bedeviled by myriads of security and economic problems under President Buhari’s watch in the last five years.

“More worrisome is that the Buhari Presidency had failed to speak out on the frightening situation so as to reassure Nigerians and douse the tension in the polity; especially at this critical time when our nation is facing serious security challenges.

“The PDP therefore calls on President Buhari to take immediate steps to restore order in his Presidency and shield our security system from the division and power tussle among persons close to him.

“Our party also demands for an immediate inquest into the security breaches as well as the alleged violation of COVID-19 ban on inter-state travels by officials and relations of Mr. President, which was reported to be part of the immediate causes of latest disturbances in the Presidential villa.

“Furthermore, the PDP urges the National Assembly to save the nation by wading into the persistent infighting in the Buhari Presidency especially as those in charge of the Presidential villa have not demonstrated the required capacity to engender the needed orderliness for productive governance.