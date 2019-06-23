Hajj 2019: NACHON Extends Registration Till July 25; Reduces Fare

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NACHON) has extended the deadline for registration of pilgrims till July 15, as well as announced downward review of Hajj fare so as to enable the intending pilgrims have opportunity to participate in the 2019 exercise.

Head of Media and Public Affairs of the commission Mrs Fatima Usara, said this in a statement she issued Sunday in Abuja.

She said the decision became necessary due to the demand from different quarters to extend the timeline for the registration.

Mrs Usara urged all intending pilgrims to conclude their payments and registration procedure before the said date.

On fare, Mrs Usara disclosed that it has been reduced to 620 Saudi Arabian riyals which is equivalent to $165.

The new fare is different from what was earlier announced by various states, FCT and Armed forces.

” Nigerian pilgrims from all states of the federation, FCT and the Armed Forces are now to pay N51,170 less than the fare earlier announced,” the statement indicated.

She added that the commission had directed the states pilgrims welfare boards across the country to announce the review and refund to pilgrims that had paid over.

She said the review was due to re-classification of land transportation routes as well as reduction of charges on the portal of Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on transportation that would be used by Nigerians.

Please follow and like us: