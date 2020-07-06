Hajj 2020: Saudi Arabia Mandates Use Of Face Masks; Bans Touching Of Kaaba

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Saudi Arabia authorities have mandated wearing of face masks at all times, for the 2020 Hajj intending pilgrims.

In addition to this, the Kingdom said it would ensure workers do not allow overcrowding or gatherings during the pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia recently decalraed that only few thousands who reside in the country would perform this year’s Hajj, scheduled for July ending. The measure was taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the pilgrims and within the kingdom.

Specifically, the Saudi Arabia’s Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (SaudiCDC) released a list of instructions for pilgrims and workers to follow.

The list provides that space of one-and-a-half metres between each pilgrim must be observed during prayers or other rituals, at restaurants or inside tents.

People will not be allowed to touch the Kaaba, the cube-shaped, black-clad shrine at Makkah’s Grand Mosque.

Pilgrims are banned from sharing personal items such as clothes, phones and towels.

Buses transporting pilgrims from one holy site to another must be occupied at 50-per-cent capacity, as each pilgrim will be assigned the same seat throughout the Hajj.

At the restaurants, only pre-packaged meals would be available as well as single-use bottles filled with water from the holy Zamzam well.

The kingdom has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Arab world, with over 200,000 confirmed infections.