Herdsmen Attacks: Women, Youths Stage Nude Protests In Anambra

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Awka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dozens of youths and women in Umuoba Anam community in Anambra East council Area of Anambra State, South- East Nigeria, Thursday staged a nude protest against their traditional ruler, Igwe G.A. Ekwealor, whom they accused of allegedly supporting activities of rampaging herdsmen in the area.

The protesters said their action was to appease the gods of the community over what they described as debasement of their land by their monarch.

According to them, the traditional ruler allowed Fulani herdsmen into their community where they had been attacking the people, especially farmers.

But the traditional ruler in a swift reaction, denied the allegation, saying that he had no hand in bringing the herdsmen to the community.

Speaking with newsmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital on the issue, Chairman of Anambra East Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Alex Edozieuno, who is the Monarch of Mkpunabo Kingdom, said when the matter was brought to the council, it was discussed and Igwe Ekwealor was subsequently absolved of any wrong doing.

He said the council also invited elders of the community who condemned the protesters and urged them to appease the gods for their action.

Please follow and like us: