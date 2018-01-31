Herdsmen: Troops Smash Militias Hideout; Arrest Suspects, Collaborators

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army Wednesday announced that its men have uncovered the hideout of the suspected herdsmen who have been terrorizing various communities in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States.

Similarly, the army confirmed that soldiers have arrested some suspected militias and their accomplices.

The Director of Army Public Relations Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, in a release issued Wednesday confirmed that a native doctor, identified as Tordue Gber aka, Tiv Swem, was arrested along with one of his accomplices, Atoo Francis.

Brig. Usman also confirmed that Francis was shot dead by the troops.

“Troops raided the shrine and arrested Gber, who acted as a spiritual adviser to the criminal militias. Gber is also an ally of the wanted notorious criminal, Akwazar Terwase (alias Gana). It will be recalled that he was declared wanted by the security agencies and has been at large since 2016.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the shrine serves as a hideout for wanted armed militias that operate in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

“The troops recovered a locally fabricated pistol, two Beretta Pistols, 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition, three motorcycles and assorted charms. Other items include warm clothing for concealing weapons, two mobile telephones and three power generators, amongst other items at the hideout” the Army Spokesman stated.

Many lives have recently been lost to the restiveness in Benue and some North central States due to bloody attacks by the suspected herdsmen.

Following this, the Senate in collaboration with the Executive arm of government has organized a National Summit on Security.

It was scheduled for Thursday – Friday – February 1 to 2, 2018 in Abuja. Although, the event was cancelled later Tuesday due to clash with the final rites of a former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

