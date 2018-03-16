W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Herdsmen/Farmers Clashes: Buhari Okays Establishment of National Food Security Council

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, March 16th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Days after he announced the intention of the Federal Government to establish a National Food Security Council, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of the Council’s membership to tackle the wave of  Herdsmen/Farmers Clashes around the country among other issues.

The Council, to be chaired by the President, will be inaugurated on Monday. It will have as members, the Governors of Kebbi, Taraba, Plateau, Lagos, Ebonyi and Delta States.

Other Members are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; the Chief of Staff to the President; the National Security Adviser and seven (7) cabinet Ministers. The Ministers to be represented are for Agriculture and Rural Development; Finance; Interior; Industry, Trade and Investment; Water Resources; Environment; and Budget and National Planning.

The National Food Security Council will also have as Members, the Chief of Defence Staff; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; the Directors-General of the Department of State Services and the National Intelligence Agency as well as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The broad objectives of the Council will include, developing sustainable solutions to the farmers–herdsmen clashes; Climate Change and Desertification and their impact on farmland; grazing areas and lakes, rivers and other water bodies; oil spillage and its impact on Niger Delta Fishing Communities; piracy and banditry; agricultural research institutions and extension services and the problem of smuggling.

The Council will also take interest in regional and global policies and trends that bear implications for food security in Nigeria.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=43009

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/herdsmenfarmers-clashes-buhari-okays-establishment-of-national-food-security-council/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-



FirstBank – advertisement

Browse Archives

Classified Adverts