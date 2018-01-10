Hit And Run Driver Crushes Pregnant Woman, Okada Rider to Death

By Ignatius Okpara

ANAMBRA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tragedy struck on Tuesday along the Ekwulobia Isuofia road in Orumba North council area of Anambra state, as a hit and run bus driver killed a 22-year old pregnant woman identified as Ifeyinwa Nwobodo and a commercial motorcyclist.

AFRICAN EXAMINER gathered that the woman, who hails from Ebonyi state, was on a motorcycle when she was knocked down by the bus driver who ran away, leaving her and the Okada rider lying lifeless by the road.

An eye witness told newsmen that “the bodies of the okada rider and the pregnant woman were left unattended to for a while until a passerby who recognized the pregnant lady stopped to recover both bodies before taking them to the hospital.”

Meanwhile, the Anambra state Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Mrs. Nkiruka Nwode, who confirmed the incident described it as unfortunate, adding that investigations were on to ascertain the cause.

According to her, “The DPO in charge of the area had written to the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC to find out the owner of the plate number found at the scene of the accident”.

The Police Spokesman however, advised motorists and other road users to always be careful while on the road so as to avoid such unfortunate incident.

Please follow and like us: