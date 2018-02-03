Homecoming: Iworiso-Markson Visits Ogbia Monarch, Sues for Peace, Unity

…Calls for Support for Restoration Government

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson has taken his message for the unity of Ogbia Kingdom to the traditional ruler in the area,‎ Dumaro Charles Owaba.

Iworiso-Markson at the weekend visited the palace of the monarch where he re-echoed the need for Ogbia people to ‎be more united and support one another in order to attract more development to the area.

According to him it is only when the people are united that they can talk about meaningful development and urged everyone from the area to work to end the current bickering that has brought so much division among them.

‎While calling on the monarch to convene a meeting of stakeholders to discuss critical issues affecting Ogbia kingdom, Iworiso-Markson also appealed‎ to him to use his position to unite‎ the people more.

‎He said “I have come to present myself to you as a son of the land and also use this opportunity to inform you of my willingness to contribute my own little quota to the development of Ogbia kingdom.

“The development of Ogbia is paramount to me, irrespective of our differences, our affiliations‎, we must work to achieve peace and development. These are two key factors to make a people move forward”.

He thanked the Ogbia monarch for the fatherly role‎ he has continued to play and used the opportunity to drum support for the Restoration Government headed by Governor Seriake Dickson.

Responding, the traditional ruler who is the‎ Obanobhan the 3rd of Ogbia kingdom appreciated the commissioner for the visit, saying it is the first time that a serving commissioner will formally visit him in his palace.

He said for coming to him to pay traditional homage, Iworiso-Markson has demonstrated loyalty‎ as well as humility and prayed God to guide him as he continues‎ to serve the state in his capacity as commissioner. ‎

‎”For coming here today, you have shown sincerity to contribute to the development of Ogbia which I am championing. I agree with you that the current challenge of the kingdom is unity. If we are united we can produce another president of Nigeria” he said.

The monarch thanked Gov. Dickson for what he is doing for Ogbia people and appealed to him to use part of the N1 billion earmarked‎ for road internal road projects in the area and open up the Ayama road, stressing that it is a very important project to Ogbia people.‎

He pledged the support of Ogbia people to the Restoration Government, pointing out that his kinsmen played a major role to the emergence of Dickson as governor in 2012 and therefore will continue to support the governor.

