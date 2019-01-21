Hoodlums Attack Enugu East APC Senatorial Candidate Campaign Trail

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu East Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the 2019 election, Engineer Lawrence Ezeh Friday escaped assassination attempt, when suspected hoodlums attacked his campaign train in Enugu, setting one of his branded Sienna campaign buses on fire.

Our correspondent reports that the unfortunate incident took place at Iva Valley Primary school, Enugu.

According to an eye witness, a team of hoodlums had trailed the campaign train of Ezeh, probably with the intention to attack the group.

The source who craved anonymity for fear of the unknown told newsmen that “We noticed that an unmarked bus was following us all the way from Coal Camp when we went to campaign.

“After a while, it disappeared. We didn’t know they followed us to Iva Valley, not until one of our Sienna buses went into flames”, a member of the campaign team told journalists.

Also speaking, a resident of Valley Road 2, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said he saw the incident while walking home “They came in a small bus, one of them stepped down from the car and threw something at the campaign Sienna while the bus drove slowly.

“Then he jumped into their bus as it caught flames and they drove off fast. I was the one who started shouting but it was dark and there was a lot of noise coming from the files where they were campaigning. Luckily, people ran up quickly and we used sand to quench the fire”, he said.

He revealed that the men had been arguing on whether to attack the crowd gathered at the campaigns or not but gave up the idea when one warned that the crowd would over power them. “That was when they settled for burning the bus”.

Engineer Ezeh is contesting for the Senatorial zone under the All Progressive Congress (APC) with former governor of Enugu state Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani of Tue People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ezeh rose to popularity in Enugu State for his philanthropy, which includes the repair of 3 government bridges, construction of a 4.5-kilometer asphalt road with ditches and street lights.

Efforts by our Correspondent to speak with the state police public Relations officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, on the issue failed, as his mobile phones were switched off as at the time of this report.

