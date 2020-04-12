Hoodlums Unleash Terror on Lagos, Ogun Communities Amid Covid19 Lockdown

By Tajudeen Balogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected hoodlums, called Awawa boys Saturday, held some parts of Ogun and Lagos States’ suburbs hostage, when they stormed and raided many business stores, houses and attacked residents in various communities.

AFRICAN EXAMINER gathered on Saturday that some of the suspected miscreants, apparently taking advantage of the ongoing lockdown due to ravaging Coronavirus in Nigeria and across the globe, attempted to rob some households Friday/Saturday midnight on Tayo Makinde Street, in Ojokoro under Ifako/Ijaiye Local Council Area.

It was learnt that the operations were foiled as the street night security guard quickly raised alarm, after which residents mobilized one another, and then came outside.

This move, it was gathered, forced the suspected hoodlums numbering 50, and said to be in their 20s fled. The residents, thereafter, took charge of the street by making bonfires and keeping vigil.

However, AFRICAN EXAMINER gathered that the suspected hoodlums again robbed at Abgado Crossing – Ogun State, Saturday afternoon.

It was gathered that when they left for Ojokoro town and resumed operations at Oba Taiwo Olambe area, raged to Tayo Makinde street – where they recorded failed operations the previous night.

The miscreants who were said to be heavily armed again met a brick wall. They were said to storm the community with a commercial bus.

Despite this, the hoodlums ravaged to other adjoining streets, such as Aderupoko and others.

One of the community Leaders told AFRICAN EXAMINER that the suspected hoodlums made a detour, when learnt that residents in one the closest streets – Wole Bamiduro have laid ambush for them.

Apart from this, another community Leader who would not like his name to be mentioned in the print told AFRICAN EXAMINER that he mobilized the youths and artisans around his area, a move which led to many of them trooping out in their numbers with items such as axes, daggers, cutlasses, harmers, bottles among others to launch a counter attack against the miscreants.

The youths were seen breaking and shelling bottles on the road, as well as blocking some streets, such as Aina, Morenike, Oke to motorists and other road users.

After being frustrated, the suspected hoodlums fled and headed to other axes such as: Olaniyi and Jibowu area of Abule Egba side.

An eyewitness said when the security operatives were called; they simply responded that the residents should take cover and protect themselves.

AFRICAN EXAMINER gathered from a recharge cards dealer, Mr. Yomi Adeleke who was caught in the lockdown in Abgado Crossing Saturday, said that he and others were locked inside an office so as to take cover and avoid being robbed.

It was gathered that about four of the suspected criminals, including a leader, were later overpowered and arrested in Agbado Crossing.

They were said to be tortured and given jungle justice.

When our correspondent called the DPO of Ojokoro Police station to comment on the siege, he did not pick. Similarly, he failed to reply the text message sent to him.

Many of the residents have resolved to resume vigilante operations, so as to counter possible counter onslaught.