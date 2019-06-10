How Buhari Foiled Attempt to Amend Senate Rule Behind Closed Door

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Desperate effort by some politicians to amend the existing Standing Order of the Senate through the backdoor may have met a brickwall following intervention by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reliable source told our correspondent how Buhari directed that the existing senate rule be allowed to apply in the conduct of the elections of the Presiding Officers of the National Assembly next Tuesday.

A former Presidential Liaison Officer who is a member of the ruling party and a Senator-elect from the South South were alleged to have contacted the Clerk to secure a backdoor amendment of the rule.

Presidency source informed that Buhari had earlier been briefed by his Chief of Staff on the situation at the National Assembly especially as regards the next Tuesday election.

According to the source, part of the briefing includes the chances of the preferred candidate for the Senate Presidency, Ahmed Lawan and why an amendment to the Senate rule accommodate open voting system of voice vote may be necessary to ensure his victory.

“So, Mr. President summoned the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Sanni Omolori further briefing.”

A senior management official of the National Assembly who spoke under condition of anonymity confirmed the Clerk meeting with Buhari Saturday night.

According to the source, the Clerk briefed Mr. President on the procedure for the election of presiding officer and what the rule says. Right there, the President directly the Clerk to ensure that the right thing is done by sticking to the rule.

Delta senator, Ovie Omo-Agege had earlier told journalists that the Senate rule will change to give way for open voting system.

