Hull City Appoint Marco Silva As New Coach

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Marco Silva has been confirmed as the Hull City’s new boss.

The 39-year-old Portuguese and former Olympiakos Manager has signed deal whicl will last until the end of the season at the KCOM Stadium.

Silva replaced the immediate past Manager Mike Phelan. He was sacked Tuesday with the Tigers bottom of the Premier League.

New Hull City left the Greek side in the summer and had recently been linked with managerial vacancies at Championship sides Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

He is to take charge of Hull’s next game against fellow Premier League strugglers – Swansea in the FA Cup third round at home this Saturday.

Silva, a full-back with only two top-flight appearances in Portugal, started his coaching career in the 2011 summer with second-tier side Estoril, with whom he had spent most of his playing career.

The Hull boss guided his old club to the top flight and a place in the Europa League before moving to Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

Meanwhile, reaction has started trailing Silva appointment.One of the early reactions was from the Hull Vice-chairman Ehab Allam.

“Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style.

“He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club’s Premier League status.

“We are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window’’ Allam said.

