Hull City Sack Manager, Mike Phelan

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hull City have sacked their head coach Mike Phelan.

Following the development, the club said they were presently in search of a replacement, and will soon announce the new handler.

Phelan had a good start at the Hull City – winning the Manager of the month award for August.

The sack came as the City are now at the relegation zone, having picked up three points from their last nine games.

While officially confirming the development, the club in a tweet said: “We would like to thank Mike for his efforts both as assistant manager and head coach over the last two years.”

The 54-year old Coach, took over as caretaker Manager following Steve Bruce’s departure in the summer. His appointment became permanent in October.

Swansea’s victory over Crystal Palace Tuesday night sent Hull to the bottom of the table, three points from safety.

Phelan a former Manchester United assistant was in charge of the Hull City as a Caretaker boss for 81 days, while he was Manager for just 85 days.

The next Hull City match is with fellow strugglers, Swansea in the FA Cup third round, after which they will tackle the Manchester United in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

