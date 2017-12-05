Hunger-Striking Moroccan Activist Hospitalised

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A detained activist on hunger strike in Morocco was has been rushed to hospital, cutting short his court appearance in the commercial capital, Casablanca, one of his lawyers has said, the AFP news agency reports.

Unemployed Nasser Zefzafi was attending a hearing with 53 co-defendants when he said he “felt faint”, Abdessadek El Bouchtaoui told AFP.

The judge stopped the hearing.

Mr Zefzafi, 39, emerged as a leading figure of Al-Hirak al-Shaabi, or the “Popular Movement”, which was at the centre of protests against unemployment and corruption in Morocco’s northern Rif region in 2016.

He was arrested in May after allegedly interrupting a cleric at a mosque, and calling on people to stage further protests, AFP reports.

He and about 30 other detainees embarked on a hunger strike last Wednesday./BBC

