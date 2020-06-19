Hushpuppi Has Case to Answer —EFCC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said that one of Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, popularly known as Ray Hushpuppi, has considerable cases of cybercrimes against him.

Mr Dele Oyewale, EFCC Spokesperson, said in a statement on Thursday that Igbalode, who was recently arrested by the International Police (Interpol) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has case to answer.

Oyewale added that the Commission was familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions involving many high-profile cyber criminals facing trial in Nigeria.

“The Commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him.

“Local cyber criminals with money laundering networks with him are also being investigated,” he said.

Hushpuppi was arrested on June 10 in United Arab Emirates in connection with $35million ventilator scam. (NAN)