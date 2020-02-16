I Learnt Alot From Dickson While Serving Bayelsa Under Him For 8 Years, Says Iworiso-Markson

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa, Daniel Iworiso-Markson has profoundly thanked former governor, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson for giving him the rare opportunity to serve the state in different capacities.

He said the immediate past governor first appointed him as his Senior Special Assitant on Media, later Chief Press Secretary and in another surprised elevation, Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

According to him, the eight years he served Bayelsa under Dickson was a watershed, as the erstwhile governor did not give anything to chance to justify the mandate Bayelsans gave to him.

He described Dickson as a leader of conviction who is so passionate about the development of Bayelsa State and the Ijaw Nation, saying he left his big footprints in the sands of time.

Iworiso-Markson in a statement added that under Dickson, he learnt some valuable lessons on quality leadership which has broadened his perspective about some socio-political issues.

The former Commissioner also thanked his former colleagues in the State Executive Council for their Cooperation to ensure that the Restoration Agenda is fully implemented.

While also thanking members of the state house of assembly, who screened and confirmed him after his name was sent to them, the former Commissioner stressed that the synergy they created with the executive arm of government, hastened the development of the state in the last eight years.

He equally thanked members of the State Media Team for their robust support which ensured that he seamlessly delivered on the task of projecting the image of the government and the state.

Also commended in the statement were the directors and staff of the ministry, whom he said always engaged him in constructive and healthy sessions in order to get the best result out of every situation.

Iworiso-Markson did not also forget to appreciate practicing journalists in the state, senior reporters and editors, columnists as well as local and international media organizations who made his job more enjoyable by the objective, balanced and fair reportage of developments in Bayelsa under the Restoration Government.

In the same vein, Iworiso-Markson lauded his kinsmen in Opume and Ogbia local government in general for standing by him throughout his public service, and expressed satisfaction that he did not disappoint them.

In the statement, the former Commissioner also hailed Bayelsans for accepting and making him settle fast despite the fact that he only came into the state in 2011 after staying away for a long time in search of greener pastures.

He called on Bayelsans to give more support to the new adminsitration of Governor Douye Diri to enable him consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor.