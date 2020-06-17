I Won’t Be Using Your ‘Useless’ Airline Again, Naira Marley Replies Executive Jets

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular and controversial Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has responded to Executive Jets for calling him and other members of his team “a bunch of useless people” for boarding the company’s jet for to Abuja for concert.

It will be recalled that the private airline company was suspended by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for violating the ban on air travel and airlifting Naira Marley and his crew from Lagos to Abuja.

Reacting to this, the CEO of ExecuJet’s, Dr Sam Iwuajoku, had apologised to the minister and branded the musician and his crew “a bunch of useless people”.

Naira Marley has reacted to this as he took to his Twitter handle to state that he and his Marlians army won’t fly with the airline again as the airline described them as “useless”.

He wrote: “Do you know that over 20,000 Marlians travel with Executive Jet a month? We won’t be using ur useless airline again for calling us useless. Thank God we didn’t crash on that flight sha because we nearly did. BTW We didn’t book the flight ourselves,” Marley tweeted.

“Lool they asked for our names on the jet though and looooooooool ur pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too. My name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brother’s name is Moshood Babatunde Fashola. And u was begging me to tag y’all.”