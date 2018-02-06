W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

IBB Media Aide, Kassim Afegbua Slams N1bn Suit on Police, 2 TV Stations

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, February 6th, 2018

Photo: IBB spokesman, Kassim Afegbua 

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kassim Afegbua, the media adviser to former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, who was declared wanted by the police, has sued the Nigeria Police for fundamental rights enforcement.

Afegbua is also demanding N1 billion damages from the police, its spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, and two media houses.

His lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, filed the suit at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court Tuesday afternoon.

The reliefs sought include an immediate end to the alleged harassment being meted against him by the police.

Ajulo joined the National Television Authority and Channels Television in the lawsuit for airing claims that Mr. Afegbua was a wanted man.

 

