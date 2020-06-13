“IBB, Others Must Be Punished Over June 12 Annulment”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to bring former head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retired) and others responsible for the annulment of June 12 to book.

The ex-Governor stated this at the commemoration of democracy day in Kaduna.

He said: “The president should complete the task he started by investigating the situation that led to the annulment of June 12, those responsible for the annulment and punish them effectively, so it will not happen again.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari does not go further and do this, anybody can do the same thing like Babangida who annulled June 12 and got away with it; up till now. We must make sure that it does not happen again.”

Balarabe Musa also attributed the current nation woes on those who cancelled the election that was considered the freest and fairest election in the nation’s history.