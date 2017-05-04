ICMI Offers Direct Membership to Change Managers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Institute of Change Management International (ICMI) has flagged off an initiative aimed at building change management capacity across all sectors through the development of the change management competences in the country.

According to a statement by Mr. Joseph Anetor, the Institute which is registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission and approved by the Federal Ministry of Education to regulate, train and certify practitioners in the practice of organisational change management, is currently offering direct membership to interested professionals across all sectors of the business community, government establishments, agencies and institutions.

Anetor, a human resource expert and Registrar of the institute, said ICMI was established as a critical intervention and response to the urgent need for a more professional and impactful change management practices in organizations.

According to him, getting businesses to run smoothly and the team aligned to the business strategy require a radical re-assessment of current change management practices in organizations in order to achieve desirable business outcomes.

This, he said, is in recognition of the fact that people are the real drivers of change.

“Any change programme that does not take due cognizance of the people element is doomed to fail,” Mr. Anetor stated.

He urged interested career minded professionals to take advantage of this window to become certified as the speed of growth of any professional in any organisation is defined by his or her ability to anticipate and manage change successfully.

“This is what differentiates the high-flying employees who consistently deliver strong results.” Anetor also said details are available at www.icming.org.

