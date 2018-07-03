ICPC Takes Corruption Fight to Secondary Schools

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measure to catch Nigerian youths young in the war against corruption, the Imo State office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission ICPC has established and inaugurated anti-corruption club in Sacred Heart Secondary School Akwakuma in Owerri North council area of the state

The organization advised the students to shun social vices such as exam malpractices, drug abuse, cultism, among other misconduct.

Delivering a speech on the importance of Anti-corruption Club in Secondary Schools Monday at the event, the Chief Superintendent officer and Head of Public Enlightenment Unit, ICPC Imo State, Chinwe Nwozor said a corrupt society holds no future for its youth as there will be no sound education and no gainful employment.

According to her, corruption retards societal development and frustration among the youth, adding “it promises only poverty with no future and no means of livelihood.

Enumerating the causes and effects of corruption, Nwozor said the cancer worm, is responsible for inadequate funding of schools’ laboratories and almost the dearth of public schools.

She appealed to the students to stand up against corrupt practices even when their friends are involved, as she also advised teachers and parents, to borrow a leaf from the Holy Book (Bible) which encouraged parents to bring up their children in “the fear of God and when they grow up, they will not depart from the way”.

The Imo ICPC Spokesperson, stated that youths could help in the fight against corruption by joining the anti- corruption clubs in their schools, saying a member of anti – corruption club should be strong enough to report and stand against any teacher who demands for sex or money from students in exchange for examination grades.

She assured the students that the commission would give adequate protection to members of the club against possible victimization by teachers, school management or fellow students, urging the students to avoid such vices like fighting, stealing, cheating, drug abuse, Exam malpractices, cultism, bribery, sexual harassment etc.

Principal of the School, Mrs. Osuji Glad-Joans in her remarks expressed gratitude to the Commission for its wonderful initiative of actively engaging students and pupils in the fight against corruption by inculcating sound moral values in them as well as entrenching integrity into the school’s system.

AFRICAN EXAMINER reports that high point of the ceremony was the formal inauguration of the clubs with the students and their club advisers pledging to say NO to corruption and violence as well as promote freedom, justice and peace in the school.

