Igbo Quit Notice: A Joke Taken Too Far –South East APC

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South-East chapter of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, has condemned in its entirety, the recent three months quit notice given to Igbos residing in parts of Northern Nigeria by the Coalition of Arewa Youths, describing it as “a joke taken too far”, just as it applauded governors of the Northern region for condemning the statement .

A press statement by the zonal chairman of the party, Chief Emma Enukwu, said, “the attention of the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in South East has been drawn to recent outbursts by some youths in the Northern Nigeria under the name “Coalition of Arewa Youths” urging the Igbos to vacate their habitats in the North on, or before 1st October 2017.

“In our opinion, this call is “a joke taken too far”, it is an ill wind that blows no good to anyone. And we hereby, call on all well-meaning Nigerians to rise and condemn this and other outbursts by some people from other sections of this great country, Nigeria.

The statement which was released by the Zonal publicity secretary, Hon. Hycienth Ngwu, and made available to African Examiner Tuesday posited that “It is high time we all stood in one accord to put a stop to the growing hate speeches and bickering going on now in our dear country from all quarters.

According to the party, “let us love all and hate none, as love is the panacea to peaceful coexistence, economic and social growth. We have faith in the ability of the APC led Federal Government to safeguard lives and property of all Nigerians living within Nigeria.

“Consequently, we urge all Igbos living in any part of Nigeria to go about their normal businesses without fear, but in loving disposition toward their neighbor and environment.

“We hereby, thank the Governors of the Northern States of Nigeria for their quick condemnation of this act by the Coalition of Arewa Youths. We particularly, thank the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal for his love to the Igbos in this trying period.

