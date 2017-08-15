Igbo Quit Notice: South-east Governors Say No Cause for Alarm

Photo caption: Chairman of South-East Governors Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the October 1st quit notice given to Igbos residing in parts of Northern Nigeria, by the Arewa youths draws near, the South-East Governor’s forum has re-assured its people residing in any party of the country of their safety, saying there is no cause for alarm.

Rising from a one day marathon meeting on Monday evening in Enugu, the Governors, said they have been in constant touch with their Northern counterparts over the October 1 ultimatum, advising Ndigbo to relax wherever they are in the Northern region.

Presenting their communique to newsmen, Chairman of the Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, David Nweze Umahi, said they are pleased with the Northern governors position on the issue.

Our Correspondent reports that aside the quit notice, issues concerning power, economic integration, among others, were also deliberated upon during the meeting.

According to the communiqué, “the Geometric Power Company made a presentation to us about the establishment of independent gas plant and we commend them very highly for a very beautiful project and we have adopted that power plant as a model for regional integration. We throw our weight behind the success of the project.

“In the same vein, we commend Shell and our partners in the gas project in Asa.

“We the governors in the South-East propose to build five mega industrial clusters, one in each state and we have signified interest to benefit from the Asa gas project and we have set up a committee to liaise with all stakeholders in this respect.

“We have also as a people and governors of the southeast thrown our weight behind the November guber election in Anambra state.

“We appeal to all stakeholders and our people to ensure that we have a very peaceful election in Anambra state.

“We have also taken notice of a number of gas clusters in South east, and the south governors have directed the economic team and the secretariat to get the list and names of people in charge of the gas blocks so that we can discuss with them towards developing it and ensuring that we partner with them for the benefit of our people.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo briefed us and of course, we have been in touch with the federal government; we have also been in constant touch with our colleagues in the North, and Ohanaeze has been in touch with our people in Northern Nigeria.

“We want to ensure our people in northern Nigeria that we are in constant touch with the northern governors forum and we commend them for their position to make sure that the lives and property of our people are fully secured.

“We will continue to monitor the development to make sure that no Igbo man living anywhere in this country is living in fear, or is disadvantaged, or the life threatened.”

Governors present at the meeting were the host, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia Stat Rochas Okorocha of Imo State‎ and the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke, who stood in for his principal, Chief Willy Obiano.

Meanwhile, the governors, had during the meeting inaugurated and sworn – in the Director General of the forum, professor Simon Otuanya, and his team.

The D-G, was a former Commissioner for Education in Enugu state, and was nominated by Enugu state governor, Ugwuanyi.

