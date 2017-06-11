Igbo Quit Order: Madaki Backs Emir of Katsina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former Military Governor of Katsina State Col John Yayaha Madaki (rtd) has risen in stout support of the Emir of Katsina Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, who has vowed to sacrifice himself to protect Igbos residing in the State.

The Emir, who was addressing leaders of the Igbo community last Friday in response to a quit notice given by some groups, had declared: “I am ready to sacrifice my last drop of blood to ensure peace and protect all Nigerians residing in the state.”

Throwing his weight behind the Emir, Col Madaki, who is also the Garkunwan Katsina, said: “The Emir is absolutely right. He has spoken like a leader, a father to all and a man of peace. There can be no greater demonstration of dedication to duty and office than what the Emir has vowed. I have nothing but commendation for him.”

In a statement issued in Abuja, Col Madaki also praised Alhaji Kabir for his courage in speaking the language of unity where others are beating the drums of war. Echoing the Emir, Col Madaki said the challenges confronting Nigeria at the moment calls for reflection and unity of purpose to engender an atmosphere where every Nigerian feels at home wherever he or she resides. He advised other traditional rulers across the country to emulate the Emir of Katsina and give succor to non-indigenes in their domain.

His words: “These times call for peaceful coexistence. We must be our brother’s keeper. God put us together in this space called Nigeria for a purpose; that purpose is to build a virile and prosperous nation. We can only achieve that if there is peace and unity in all parts of the country.”

Col Madaki also called on government to put measures in place to ensure safety and security for all Nigerians wherever they reside.

