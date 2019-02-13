Igbo Youths Declare Support For Buhari’s Re-election

…To Organise Mega Rally In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the February 16th, presidential election in Nigeria, a group under the auspices of Coalition of Igbo Youth Organizations for Buhari has justified their support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All progressive congress APC.

They defended the position while briefing newsmen in Enugu, Tuesday ahead of their planned mega rally slated for Thursday for President Buhari , in the Saturday election.

Chairman of the Local Organizing committee LOC, of the rally, Mazi Alex Okemiri, who addressed journalists, said Ndigbo had every reason to support Buhari going by assurances that the zone would produce Nigeria’s President in 2023.

He declared that whereas the people of the southeast supported the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for 16 years, they had nothing to show for it.

“This is a time for us to tell ourselves the truth; it is not time for sentiments. The PDP cannot look our people boldly in the face and mention any tangible achievement recorded in Igbo land for the 16 years they held sway.

“But in less than four years of the APC administration, at least we have quality work going on in most of the once-forgotten roads within this region.

“The youths have also been so empowered through the N-Power and other social investment programmes.

“In addition, we are quite optimistic that a support for Buhari is the easiest route to Igbo presidency because Atiku will no doubt seek a 2nd term ticket should he win the election,” .

He called on Igbo youths to be part of what he called “historic one-million-man march for Buhari,” which according to him “will hold in Enugu on Thursday, where all the youths will further stamp their belief in this project.

“The theme of the rally, which will be under the chairmanship of the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, is ‘Ndigbo for Buhari 2019; Buhari for Ndigbo 2023.

Those expected include foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, Prince Richard Ozubu, among others.

