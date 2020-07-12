Igbo’s Clamour For 2023 Presidency Justified -Nnamani

By Nwa Diokpa

Former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, has called for a president of Igbo extraction in the 2023 election.

The former senate president stated this while speaking with journalists in Enugu and he enjoined the Igbos to actively participate in politics in 2023.

He said: “Ndigbo are not known to be shy. It is left for Ndigbo to make the necessary noise to tell the world that they are part of Nigeria. But political positions are not a buffet where you will take rice, beans, egg or whatever you want. If you want something, you work for it.

“Ndigbo are the true Nigerians. There is no part of Nigeria you go today that you will not see an Igbo man. Ndigbo are the only people that invest in both direct and portfolio investment in all parts of the country.

“Our men and women build factories in all parts of the country. Ndigbo are the people who want Nigeria to progres. Therefore, Ndigbo are not making mistakes for aspiring for the 2023 presidency but when the time comes they have to participate to say they are part of Nigeria.

“Ndigbo will benefit more if Nigeria is stable and there is equal opportunity for everybody because our people are prepared to compete. Ndigbo are not asking for handout, free launch or dinner. We are asking for a level playing field.”