IGP Announces Re-Structuring of Nigeria Police, Creates New Formations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector general of police has announced the reorganization of the Nigeria police force, creating a unit from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), and five new zonal commands, among changes.

African Examiner reports that the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) will be removed from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to become a full-fledged Department headed by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG).

This re-organsiation was contained in a May 27 police circular, signed by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

This restructuring, according to Mr Adamu, is aimed at fully integrating “intelligence-led policing strategy into the Community Policing initiative in addressing the threats that the dynamics of crimes pose.”

In addition to the existing FCID annexes in Kaduna and Lagos, the department now has four annexes, with each to be headed by an Assistant Inspector-General of Police reporting to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police heading the FCID at the headquarters in Abuja, according to the circular.

New zonal commands

In a further restructuring, the police are having five new zonal commands.

1. Ondo and Ekiti states are coming under new zonal command headquartered in Akure

2. Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra states under new zonal command headquartered in Ukpo-Dunokofia.

3. Bayelsa and River states under new zonal command headquartered in Yenagoa.

4. Yobe and Borno states under new zonal command headquartered in Maiduguri.

5. Katsina and Kaduna states under new zonal command headquartered in Katsina.

Also, each of the police colleges in Ikeja, Maiduguri, Kaduna and Orji-River is to be headed by a commandant with the rank of an AIG.

“This will strengthen administration, enhance the commitment of staff, and engender higher discipline and the quality of training at the colleges,’’ Mr Adamu said.