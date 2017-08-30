IGP Appoints Imohimi Edgar As New Lagos CP

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. Ibrahim Idris has announced the appointment of Mr. Imohimi Edgar as the new Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP.

The new CP is to replace the immediate past, Mr. Fatai Owoseni who assumed duty in July 2015.

Edgar’s appointment followed his recent elevation by the Police Service Commission.

Prior to his appointment, Edgar was the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Lagos State Police Command.

Edgar led the operation’s team that stormed the shrine of the suspected dreaded Ikorodu, a Lagos suburb based, ritualist, popularly called Badoo.

