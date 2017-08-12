IGP Constitutes Committee to Investigate Promotion Fraud

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. Ibrahim Idris has constituted a fact finding panel to investigate alleged scandal rocking the ongoing promotional exercise of Police officers.

Police Spokesperson in the Force headquarters Abuja, Mr. Jimoh Moshood, in a statement issued Friday said the panel had already invited the Chairman Senate Committee on Navy, Isah Misau to a meeting to give further details on his allegations.

The Senator while making the allegation revealed that some policemen approached and told him that they were made to pay heavily to secure the promotion.

The statement also indicated that the panel would equally invite the aggrieved police officers so as to have their own side of the alleged scandal.

According to Moshood, the terms of reference of the panel include: ”to investigate the complaints from Misau on allegations that police officers paid bribe for special promotion; investigate other complaints, petitions and grievances from police officers and from other members of the public on allegations of offering bribes for promotion.

The body is also ”to determine the substance of the complaints and grievances from aggrieved policemen and members of the public on allegations of giving money for special promotion; determine those who were involved and recommend appropriate judicial action and other punishments, in line with the provisions of Public Service Rules Section 030401 (j) (k) and other statutory enabling laws/Acts”.

The panel is expected to submit its findings to IGP in the next two weeks.

