IGP Directs FCT, Lagos, Ogun CPs To Sustain Lockdown Enforcement

…As Sanwo-Olu Describes Relaxing Order Report As Fake

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Commissioners of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun States to sustain the enforcement of the lockdown order given by President Muhammadu Buhari to combat dreaded Coronavirus.

The directive was contained in a statement issued in Abuja Thursday, by the Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba.

“The IG expresses deep concerns that for the first time in the annals of our history, circumstances have compelled us to emplace restrictions on social gatherings, which inevitably is also affecting religious programmes of all faith.

“He, therefore, enjoins Nigerians to see the restrictions in the light of the symbolism of Easter which connotes sacrifice, tolerance, perseverance, love and ultimate triumph’’ the statement regretted.

IGP called on religious leaders in the FCT, Lagos, Ogun and other states affected by the restrictions, to continue to cooperate with relevant government agencies.

He noted that the latest directive was necessary in order to curtail further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic “which has immensely challenged humanity across all spheres of life.”

IGP however reassured Nigerians that the Police would remain steadfast and committed in the duty of ensuring public safety and security during the Easter period and beyond.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has denied report of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu relaxing the Presidential lockdown order due to incoming Easter celebrations.

The relaxation was allegedly Governor Sanwo-Olu’s response to the several calls put to him by both Christian and Muslim faithful to carry out their spiritual responsibilities to God from Friday through Sunday, this week, as God plans to cleanse the land of all forms of illnesses including the ravaging Coronavirus.

However, the Chief Press Secretary, (CPS) to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile in his reaction, Akosile described such report (s) as fake news, urging Lagosians to ignore it.

“The lockdown order was made by the Federal Government, and the state government was carried along. The Governor will not unilaterally relax the restrictions of movement.

The purveyors of the fake news are mischief makers who are only interested in undermining the efforts of the state government to combat and curtail the coronavirus disease. Lagosians should be wary of fake news at this time’’.

President Buhari had on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in a special national broadcast, ordered a total lockdown for residents of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States so as to curb the spread of COVID-19.