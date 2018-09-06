Police Dismiss 3 Officers Who Raided Edwin Clark’s Abuja House

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police IGP Mr. Ibrahim Idris has dismissed the three policemen who raided on Tuesday, the Abuja residence of an elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark.

The Force spokesman, Mr. Jimoh Moshood in a statement issued in FCT Thursday, confirmed that the officers: Insprs. Godwin Musa, Sada Abubakar and Yabo Paul were dismissed for “the unauthorized, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in the search of the residence of Chief Edwin Clark in Asokoro, Abuja.”

Mr. Moshood said they have been tried under oath in orderly room trial for illegal duty, disobedience to lawful order and misconduct “contrary to the rule of law.”

He added that ASP David Dominic who led the operation had been queried and was being investigated for discreditable conduct, negligence of duty and act unbecoming of a police officer.

The Police Publicist hinted that the case against the ASP was serious, hinting that he too may be dismissed.

“The IGP has approved the dismissal from the service of the Nigeria Police Force, three Inspectors namely, Godwin Musa, Sada Abubakar and Yabo Paul, and the immediate interdiction of ASP David Dominic who were involved in the unauthorized, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in the search of the residence of Chief Edwin Clark in Asokoro, Abuja on 4th September, 2018.

“Consequently, the IGP approved that AP. No 158460 ASP David Dominic, be on interdiction from service pending the determination of his case by the Police Service Commission,” the statement affirmed.

The Police Force indicated that the informant, Yakubu from Waru Village, Apo District, Abuja, had been charged before Upper Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, for giving false information and “telling falsehood that misled police action.”

The dismissed policemen stormed Clark’s residence, claiming they were in search of arms and ammunition following a tip from an informant, named Ismail Yakubu. The whistle blower claimed he received the information from an unidentified taxi driver.

The Nigeria Police authority has claimed it lacked the knowledge of the incident.

In contrary, Chief Clark’s Lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo has called for a thorough investigation, insisting that the policemen action could not be without authorization.

Please follow and like us: