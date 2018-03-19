IGP Orders Withdrawal Of Police Officers Attached to VIPs, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris has ordered the withdrawal of all police officers attached to Very Important Persons VIPs in the country.

The order which was given Monday in Abuja affects political and public office holders nationwide.

While addressing a conference with senior Police officers, the IGP said the directive equally affected private businessmen, multi-national companies as well as corporate organizations who have been enjoying special police protection.

Consequently, Mr. Idris indicated that a task force under the headship of ACP Mohammed Dankwara had been constituted at the Force headquarters to ensure compliance to the order, adding that the State Commissioners of Police are to coordinate efforts at their respective commands.

The Police boss specified that the directive followed the current security challenges in some parts of the country, asserting that it has become expedient for the Nigeria Police Force to streamline the deployment of its personnel attached to political and public office holders.

The directive, IGP stated further was aimed at enhancing effective and efficient policing of the country.

Mr Idris said: “To this effect, a memo will be forwarded to the President for approval which will serve as a guideline or template for deployment to VIPs, political and public office holders in the country; Accordingly, a directive for withdrawal of all police officers deployed to VIPs, political and public office holders with immediate effect, is hereby given”.

He charged the CPs with the responsibility of supervising official deployment to comply with the directive, as well as warned that they would be held accountable if the directive is flouted.

The Nigerian Police head lamented about the abuse of police Supernumerary number plates and the illegal use of siren as well as covering of vehicle number plates by motorists. He warned those in the act to desist.

Similarly, Mr. Idris at the conference directed members of the public who are holding Police SPY number plates to return them to the Force Transport Officer and apply for re-validation.

IGP directed the State’s CPs to enforce the directive and arrest violators. He also informed that the list of task force teams that would ensure compliance to the order should be sent to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, by March 31, 2018.

African Examiner gathered that over 200,000 policemen are attached to public officers and unauthorized persons nationwide.

