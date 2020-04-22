IGP Redeploys Abia Police Commissioner Over Ohafia Killing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, had ordered the deployment of Ms Janet Agbede as the new Commissioner of Police in Abia.

Consequently, the current commissioner of police Mr Okon Ene has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the deployment of Agbede followed the unprofessional conduct and misuse of firearm by a policeman in Ebem Ohafia area of the state that led to the death of one Ifeanyi Arunsi.



The I-G condemned the unfortunate incident that happened on Friday, adding that it was glaring that the policeman was unprofessional in his conduct.

He condemned the resort to self-help by some people in the area and the destruction of government property and operational assets of the police.

Adamu also constituted a Special Investigation Panel headed by Mr Anthony Ogbizi, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department.

He said the panel would carry out a comprehensive investigation into the unfortunate incident.

According to him, the panel will review police actions and inactions prior, during and after the death of Arunsi and the circumstances surrounding the attack on the police station and damage on property.

The I-G condoled with the family and friends of the late Arunsi and enjoined the people of Ebem Ohafia not to take the laws into their hands.

He pledged that investigation into the case would be swift and thorough, adding that justice would prevail in the matter. (NAN)/