IGP Rejects Magu’s Bail Application; Sends Him Back To Salami’s Probe Panel

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu has directed the embattled former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, to forward his bail request to the Presidential panel investigating his alleged misconduct while in the office

Magu has via his Counsel, Tosin Ojaomo sent a bail application to the IGP, while still under investigation.

The bail application letter with reference CB:7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.489/171 and titled, ‘RE: Application for bail,’ was signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IG, DCP Idowu Owohunwa.

“Your letter OOC/TOL/89A/07/2020 of July 10th, 2020 on the above-underlined subject, refers’’ the IGP response read.

The IGP letter, which dated July 14, 2020 declared that the Police Force was not the body investigating Magu as well as holding him, instead, the panel headed by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

African Examiner reports that Magu had been held in police custody since Monday, July 6 without release.