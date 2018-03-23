IGP Suspends VIPs Police Withdrawal till April 20

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police IGP Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has suspended his recent order, withdrawing policemen attached to Very Important Persons VIPs in the country.

The police in a media release issued Thursday in Abuja by the Force Spokesperson, Mr. Jimoh Moshood informed that the temporary halt, which is to last till Sunday, April 20, 2018 was to enable the Police authority carry out an assessment of the current personnel deployment.

Similarly, IGP explained that the one month suspension of the withdrawal was taken after a meeting with the Commanders of Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism and Special Protection Units on Tuesday, this week.

In the meantime, the IG according to the statement has directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, to direct all the Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in the states and zonal Commands to halt the withdrawal, revise and return those already withdrawn to their duty posts pending ”the new date of April 20, 2018”.

The Force Spokesman also said the Task Force Teams set up by the IG at the Force Headquarters, the Force X-Squad and others set up by the AIGs and CPs had equally been directed by IGP to suspend the enforcement of the withdrawal with immediate effect, pending the new date.

The police boss restated: “Members of the public, political and political office holders, including VIPs and other categories of enterprises and corporate individuals and other entities are to retain the police officers currently with them on deployment.”

Meanwhile, interested persons or organisations have been directed by the Police to apply for re-validation through the CPs of their states before the deadline, April 20, 2018.

Please follow and like us: