IGP’s Failure to Appear Before Senate Threat to Democracy –Saraki

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki Wednesday declared that failure of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris’s to appear before the upper Legislative Chamber is a threat to the Nigeria’s democracy.

Saraki made the declaration on his twitter handle after the plenary Wednesday.

The IGP was first summoned to appear before the Senate last week Thursday so as to give explanations on persistent killings in some parts of country and circumstances which surround the scuffle between the Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye and policemen a development which led to his re-arrest and later landed in hospital.

Instead of appearing, the IGP traveled to Bauchi with President Muhammadu Buhari on an official visit, but sent a representative – a Deputy IG, Joshak Habila.

However, the Senate repeated the summon and slated the appearance for today – Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Again, Mr. Idris was absent, but sent an AIG of Police.

