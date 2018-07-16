Ijaw Youth Wants Agip to Review Contract Of Dreaded Security Company

… Says they Are Recruiting Cultists, Stockpiling Arms

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has thrown its weight behind a recent resolution of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly regarding the activities of a company, Darlong Security Services in the state.

The IYC believes that the resolution will help checkmate the activities ‎of the company that has clearly deviated from its core mandate of tackling issues of oil theft, illegal bunkering and other associated crimes.

Chairman of IYC in the Central Zone, Barr. Tare Porri in a statement released to journalists in Yenagoa decried the way and manner some people are trivializing the resolution of the assembly‎.

He said Darlong Security Services has brought untold hardship to people of Southern Ijaw and other parts of the state where it is operating because of its personnel who have taken the laws into their hands and are now acting as a defactor force.

Porri alleged that the security firm ‎is recruiting youths, most of whom are renowned cultists to wreck havoc in communities with so much impunity and warned that if they are not called to order, their activities may have a spiral effect.

The IYC chairman also alleged that the company is into stock pilling of assorted arms and ammunition as well as responsible for the ‎killings in some communities, which has heightened tension across the state.

He said: “We have monitored some of the comments made in a section of the social media against the resolution of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly concerning the Taskforce of Darlong Security Services.‎ Some of the remarks are unfortunate and uninformed.

“For the records, the Central Zone of the IYC are in full support of the resolution. This is because the operatives of Darlong Security Services have of late done more harm than good. Across communities in Southern Ijaw where they operate and elsewhere they have inflicted pain on the people by entrenching a reign of terror.

“Our support for the resolution is that the company should be called to order while their activities should be subjected to proper scrutiny by the state government and relevant security agencies”.

Porri also expressed dismay that some people out of mischief are accusing Governor Seriake Dickson of sponsoring the resolution of the assembly and stated that such insinuations are laughable and a calculated political attempt to smear the governor’s name.

The IYC helmsman equally called on the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) to as a matter of urgency review the contract of Darlong Security Services for the sake of peace and security of lives in the state.

