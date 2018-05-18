Ikoyi Registry: FG Counters Lagos; Says Facility Remains Operational

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government FG declared that there is misinterpretation in the ruling Thursday, given by a Federal High Court in Lagos to the effect that the popular Ikoyi marriage registry has been shut down.

Contrary to the earlier interpretation, FG maintained that the Federal High Court never ordered the closure of Ikoyi Marriage Registry.

Speaking on behalf of the government, the Director of Legal, Ministry of Interior, Bola Odugbesan, in a statement issued countered that the Court presided over by Justice Chuka Obiozor, simply upheld the judgment of a Federal High Court since delivered in 2002, but which none party appealed.

The statement was reaction to a press release issued Thursday by the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Bisi Olufuwa.

The Interior Ministry claimed that Lagos State had secured a court injunction restraining the Ikoyi registry from conducting marriages for the willing members of the public.

The statement recalled that the case, Suit No: FHC/L/CS/1760/16, between Egor Local Government Area, Edo State and three others Vs. Ministry of Interior and others, cited by the Lagos State Government, was quashed by Justice Obiozor in his judgment delivered on April 30, 2018.

Odugbesan specified “In the case, the court was invited to interpret the provisions of the Constitution conferring on local governments the powers to register marriages.

He stated under item 61 of the Exclusive List, matters connected with marriage under the Marriage Act, issuing of marriage certificate and its registration are outside the purview of state and/or local governments.”

“The Federal High Court in its judgment dated April 30, 2018, struck out the case of the plaintiffs, i.e., Egor LGA & Ors.

“The court held that the case is an abuse of the court process in view of the earlier judgment of the court in 2002, which upheld the sanctity of the rights of the minister to issue licences to places of worship to conduct marriages, and the registrar under the Marriage Act to register marriages.

“It is instructive to note that Lagos State was not a party in the case.” Odugbesan argued.

