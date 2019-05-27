I’ll Contest For Position Of Deputy Senate President, Says Kalu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- Former Abia state governor and senator-elect, Orji Kalu has disclosed that he is interested in contesting for the position of Deputy Senate President in the senate.

“Well, I am going to be contesting on the floor of the Senate. I am waiting for the party to zone and if the party continues to hold it, and don’t zone it, i will contest on the floor of the house”, Kalu said.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Kalu said he has already endorsed Senate Ahmed Lawan for the position of Senate President.

“I have already endorsed Ahmed Lawan as the Senate President. That is sacrosanct in my mind and I am appealing to the other parties, let us have only one candidate in the Senate instead of going to drag about.

On what contribution is he would make to the 9th National Assembly, Kalu stated that Nigerians should expect a lot of cooperation between the legislature and the executive.

“I am sure as most of you know very well, we are going to do bi-partisan support. Not a blind support any way to the executive but we are going to have a very good working relationship, where we follow the rules of the house and the rules of the executive”, he said.

