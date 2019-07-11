W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

I’ll Pick Those I Personally Know as Ministers, Says Buhari

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, July 11th, 2019

By Ayo Balogun, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari says he will no longer nominate unknown persons for ministerial positions, saying those that will make his list will be those he knows personally.

In a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly, Buhari also said that only those who are tested and trusted of delivering on assigned mandates will make the ministerial list.

Buhari added that he was under intense pressure to constitute the Federal Executive Council (FEC) adding that despite the pressure, only those with track records, honesty and credibility would make the cut.

“Many at this dinner meeting are saying they want to see the list of the proposed cabinet so that they can go on leave peacefully.

“I’m very much aware about it; I’m under tremendous pressure on it. But the last cabinet which I headed, most of them, the majority of them I didn’t know them. I had to accept the names and recommendations from the party and other individuals.

“I worked with them for three and half years at least – meeting twice or two weeks in a month. So I know them.

“But, this time around I will pick people I personally know.’’ He stated.

 

